//Valdosta man arrested for sexual assault of disabled adults

VALDOSTA – A 50-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested and charged for the sexual assault of two disabled, male adults.

Release:

Arrested: Burgess, Sylvester African American male, 50 years of age, Valdosta resident

On April 25, 2022, a citizen contacted the Valdosta Police Department to report a possible sexual assault. Detectives immediately began conducting an investigation. Through their investigation, detectives determined that on April 24, 2022, two adult males over the age of 18 years of age, who have been diagnosed with intellectual disabilities, had been sexually assaulted at a residence by the same offender. Evidence collected at the scene, identified Sylvester Burgess as the offender.

Detectives issued a be on the lookout (bolo) for Burgess. On April 26, 2022, a K9 Officer observed Burgess going into a grocery store. Detectives and patrol officers made contact with Burgess detaining him without incident. Burgess was transported to the Valdosta Police Department, where detectives continued their investigation. He was later transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Arrest warrants were obtained on Burgess for two counts of aggravated sodomy (felony) and two counts of exploitation of a disabled adult (felony).

“We are so thankful that a victim’s family identified that something was wrong with their family member and contacted us immediately so we could look into it. I am proud of the teamwork of our department to quickly identify this dangerous offender and get him off of the streets. He preyed upon these vulnerable victims and needs to be held accountable for his actions,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at 229-293-3145.