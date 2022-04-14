Share with friends

Photo: LtoR: Cassandra Johnson, Neighborhood Development Coordinator; Mark Barber, City Manager, Anetra Riley, Neighborhood Development and Community Protections Manager, Mayor Scott James Matheson and Richard Joyner, Rehab Construction Coordinator.

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta honors National Community Development Week in an effort to highlight the importance of the CDBG Program.

Release:

On April 11th, the city of Valdosta recognized National Community Development Week. A proclamation was read and presented by Mayor Scott James Matheson to the Neighborhood Development department led by Anetra Riley, Neighborhood Development and Community Protections Manager. National Community Development Weeks’ purpose is to educate the community on the importance of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and its impact on the community. National Community Development Week will be recognized April 11-15, 2022.

National Community Development Week began in 1986 in an effort to highlight the CDBG Program through grassroots support. This effort highlights activities by state and local CDBG grantees to recognize the program, showcase projects, and share program impact data. It further communities the opportunity to promote, educate, and advocate on behalf of the program.