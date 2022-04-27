//Valdosta Goodwill celebrates annual Goodwill Week

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Goodwill in Valdosta along with other locations across the U.S. and Canada celebrates Goodwill Week with special events for the community.

Release:

Every year during the first full week of May, Goodwill organizations across the United States and Canada celebrate Goodwill Week to highlight and celebrate the principle of our mission – transforming lives through the power of work. This year, Goodwill Week runs from May 2nd – May 6th. Throughout the week, Goodwill will host special events such as hiring events, job readiness classes, career center tours and more for the community. All events are free and open to the public.

Career centers in Albany, Carrollton, Columbus, LaGrange, Newnan, Opelika, Phenix City and Valdosta will celebrate Goodwill Week by hosting hiring events for a variety of employers from around the region.

Event details can be found at goodwillsr.org/goodwillweek. Job seekers attending Goodwill Week events should come dressed for success and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resume in-hand.

About Goodwill Southern Rivers:

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) is one of 156 independent, community-based Goodwill nonprofits across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, GoodwillSR serves 50 counties throughout east Alabama and west Georgia. We provide employment readiness training, computer access, educational assistance, skills workshops and more to spur job placement and economic stability in the communities we serve. We can provide these and other programs thanks to the continued donations of giving patrons. We use the revenue generated in GoodwillSR stores to fund the majority of our community services. For more information about Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, visit www.goodwillsr.org.