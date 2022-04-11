//Valdosta Fire Department responds to structure fire on Virginia Ave.

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – On Sunday, April 10, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a fire on Virginia Ave. started by improperly discarded smoking material.

The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Sunday, April 10, 2022. The fire occurred at 319 Virginia Ave. at approximately 05:08 p.m. The first fire unit arrived on scene within four minutes to find smoke coming out of a vacant structure. The home was found to be unoccupied. The fire was caused by an improperly discarded smoking material. SGMC and VPD assisted on scene.

