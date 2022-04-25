//Valdosta burglar arrested on Ashley St.

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 34-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested Sunday following a burglary on North Ashley Street.

Release:

Arrested: Curtis, Lacy L., African American male, 34 years of age, Valdosta resident

On April 24, 2022, at approximately 1:22 pm., Patrol Officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to 1707 North Ashley Street, after a citizen called E911 to report when she came home, she found an unknown subject, later identified as Lacy Curtis leaving her apartment with items that belonged to her.

The citizen was able to give officers a description of Curtis and the direction he was last seen traveling. Other officers established a perimeter around the area and a K9 Unit began tracking.

Curtis was located and detained in the 1600 block of North Ashley Street. Curtis still had items in his possession that belonged to the complainant. The victim was able to positively identify Curtis as the offender in this case.

Initially, Curtis gave a false name to the officers. Once his identity was confirmed it was found Curtis had a warrant for his arrest out of Lowndes County. Curtis was arrested for the outstanding warrant, and he was charged with burglary (felony) and providing a false name to law enforcement (misdemeanor). Curtis was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

“We are proud of the investigation the officers did in this case. Their hard work resulted in this offender’s quick arrest and the complainant getting her property back,” Captain Scottie Johns.