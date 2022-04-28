//Two arrested, one wanted for Valdosta shooting

Share with friends

Pictured: Talonnie Rae-Quan Rogers, 21-years old

Valdosta police have arrested two men and are searching for another in connection with a shooting on Ponderosa Dr.

Release:

Arrested: Frederick, Ahmaree Malik, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested: Spivey, Kelvin, African American male 20 years of age, Valdosta resident

WANTED: Rogers, Talonnie Rae-Quan, African American male, 21 years of age, Valdosta resident

On April 25, 2022, at approximately 7:00 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive, after numerous citizens called 911 to report a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old female with gunshot wounds to her legs. Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the victim to South Georgia Medical Center, where she received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told officers that multiple males were shooting while identifying them by name.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the shooting scene and conducted the investigation. Through investigation, detectives identified the three shooters as Ahmaree Malik Frederick, Kelvin Spivey, and Talonnie Rae-Quan Rogers. The shooters shot into a crowd of people, resulting in the victim being struck, before running from the scene.

On April 26, 2022, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Frederick and Rogers for aggravated assault (felony), possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (felony), and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony). Arrest warrants were obtained on Spivey for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

On April 27, 2022, detectives received information on possible locations for the offenders. Numerous searches were conducted at different locations. Detectives found Frederick at a residence on Hyssop Crossing, where he was taken into custody without incident. Last night Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputies located Spivey during a traffic stop and took him into custody without incident.

Talonnie Rogers has not been taken into custody. Valdosta Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. Rogers should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his location, please call 911 immediately.

“We are thankful for the witnesses that saw the shooting occur, who immediately contacted 911 and identified the offenders. These citizens are not wanting this activity to happen in their neighborhood and we are glad they came forward with information. We are lucky that no one else was injured or killed during these offenders’ reckless actions,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at 229-293-3145.