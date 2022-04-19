//Turner Center presents a Free Concert in the Art Park

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts presents the Lloyd Carter Band on Friday, April 22, in the Turner Center Art Park.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts presents the Lloyd Carter Band on Friday, April 22, from 7-9 p.m., in the Turner Center Art Park, located at 605 N. Patterson Street. The concert, sponsored by Bush Wealth Management, is rescheduled from March and is the second concert in April as part of the Music in the Art Park series.

The concert is free to the public, and community members are invited to bring their blankets or lawn chairs to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event, and relax in the park enjoying some great music. King of R&B is the on-site vendor for this event.

Heavily influenced by artists like Keith Whitley, Steve Perry, Kenny Rogers and Conway Twitty, Carter has a sound that crosses over various genres of music. More about Carter’s music, bio, and merchandise can be viewed at www.lloydcartermusic.com.

“The main purpose for creating the Music in the Art Park Concert Series three years ago continues to be to highlight the great musical talent in our local area,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews. “We have a great lineup of bands for our patrons to enjoy this year, and thanks to our local business sponsors, the concerts are free.”

The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of every month, March through November, from 7-9 p.m. Local businesses interested in sponsoring a concert or those wanting more information should call the Turner Center at ­229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org. As always, patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements.