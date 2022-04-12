//Public comments sought for Valdosta electric vehicle planning

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Local comments are being sought for an electric vehicle charging infrastructure for metropolitan planning projects in Valdosta.

Release:

The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking comments for an Electric Vehicle Charging Strategy and Transportation Low-Impact Development Policy for federally funded projects in the metropolitan Planning area. The opportunity to provide comment will be available until May 12, 2022 prior to final adoption by the MPO Policy Committee on June 1, 2022.

The recently enacted federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes several billion dollars in funding to install electric vehicle charging stations throughout the nation. The VLMPO has developed this strategy to help communities in southern Georgia be ready to install this infrastructure when

funding becomes available or when the private sector begins installing more chargers.

This strategy guides local governments to implement policies that will make them ready for electric vehicle charging infrastructure and reduce the cost of future retrofits to new residential and commercial developments. The Strategy includes goals for writing a model ordinance for local governments, and ensuring that electric vehicle charging infrastructure is discussed as a part of local comprehensive planning efforts.

The Electric Vehicle Strategy also includes a brief analysis on what communities in southern Georgia are most suitable for investments in electric vehicle fast chargers, stations that typically charge a vehicle to 80% capacity in about 3 minutes. Investments in this type of charging infrastructure outside of metropolitan areas allows commuters and travelers to charge at intervals that reduce ‘range anxiety’.

A second document the VLMPO is seeking comment on is a transportation Low Impact Development Policy that provides guidance on best practices to support the resiliency and reliability of the transportation system to reduce or mitigate stormwater impacts of surface transportation within the metropolitan planning area.

Similar to the VLMPO’s Complete Streets Policy this Low Impact Development Policy will only apply to roadway improvements that are funded with federal funds, but it is encouraged to be used by local governments for all funding sources.

The VLMPO’s Vision2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan and the 2017 Suwanee-Satilla Regional Water Plan encourage implementing cost-effective water management strategies that improve the overall quality of surface water in local water bodies.

Low Impact Development best practices include the installation of pervious pavement, stormwater storage and reuse, bio filtration in detention areas, and green roofs on buildings among other practices.

The documents are available on the VLMPO website at www.sgrc.us/vlmpo.html as well as at local libraries and government offices. Comments can be submitted via email to Corey Hull at chull@sgrc.us through May 12, 2022.

The Southern Georgia Regional Commission as the designated Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is a multi-county, federally funded transportation planning agency for the Valdosta Urbanized Area. The MPO conducts long range and short range transportation planning in areas including: highways and bridges, public transit, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, freight movement among other

areas.

To read more about SGRC or MPO, visit www.sgrc.us.