//Moody celebrates new promotions with ceremony

Share with friends

Photo: U.S. Air Force chief master sergeants and chief master sergeant selects pose for a photo with Moody Air Force Base leadership at The Patterson in Valdosta, Georgia, April 15, 2022. By law, no more than 1.25 percent of the enlisted structure can wear the rank of chief master sergeant at any given time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

VALDOSTA – At the Moody AFB Chief Recognition Ceremony, six new chief master sergeants and chief master sergeant selects were celebrated during the ceremony.

Release:

Moody Air Force Base celebrated six new chief master sergeants and chief master sergeant selects during the Chief Recognition Ceremony, at The Patterson in Valdosta, Georgia, April 15, 2022.

Six chief busts sit on a podium during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at The Patterson in Valdosta, Georgia, April 15, 2022. Wing commanders congratulated honorees on their accomplishment by presenting them busts inscribed with “never forget where you came from”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

To continue one of the oldest military traditions, Team Moody held a ceremony to recognize members selected for promotion to the rank of chief master sergeant. During the ceremony, distinguished Airmen were honored for attaining the highest rank achievable in the enlisted force.

“Honorees, your dedication and loyalty to the ideals and traditions of the Air Force have set you apart from your peers,” said Chief Master Sgt. Woodrow Ruff, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron senior enlisted leader, while narrating the event. “Your promotion carries with it an obligation far beyond the realm of the professional duties you have known to this point. It is an obligation of the highest importance. It requires even more honor, integrity, dedication and trust.”

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Terrance Ladd, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron senior enlisted leader, lights a candle during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at The Patterson in Valdosta, Georgia, April 15, 2022. Ladd lit the ninth candle to symbolize reaching the pinnacle of the enlisted corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

According to the law, the position of chief master sergeant can only be held by 1.25 percent of the enlisted force.

As the ceremony continued, Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Andrews, 93rd Air Ground Operations command chief, spoke to the responsibility of the newest chiefs.

U.S. Air Force chief master sergeants and chief master sergeant selects from Moody Air Force Base pose for a photo with Chief Master Sgt. retired Rick Parsons, center, guest speaker, at The Patterson in Valdosta, Georgia, April 15, 2022. Only 18 percent of eligible senior master sergeants are selected for promotion to chief master sergeant throughout the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

“You are responsible for setting the highest example of excellence both on and off-duty and providing guidance and leadership to all enlisted personnel,” said Andrews. “Treating them with fairness and dignity.”

Andrews also challenged the new chiefs to support each other and take care of the mission.

U.S. Air Force Col. Danielle Willis, 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing commander, gives opening remarks during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at The Patterson in Valdosta, Georgia, April 15, 2022. The Chief Recognition Ceremony honored Moody Air Force Base’s newest chief master sergeants and chief master sergeant selects for achieving the top enlisted grade in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

“You are responsible in every thought and deed, to support your fellow chiefs, among which we place honor, integrity and trust within our ranks above all else,” Andrews continued. “Your word is your bond.”

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the Moody Air Force Base Honor Guard present the colors during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at The Patterson in Valdosta, Georgia, April 15, 2022. One of the oldest military traditions is a ceremony to recognize members selected for promotion to chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

Congratulations to the newest chief master sergeants and chief master sergeant selects:

Senior Master Sgt. William Kelly, 823rd Base Defense Squadron

Senior Master Sgt. Benjamin Dugan, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron

Senior Master Sgt. Zarcariaous Presha, 23rd Medical Group

Chief Master Sgt. John Easley, 75th Fighter Generation Squadron

Chief Master Sgt. William Nabakowski, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron

Chief Master Sgt. Bradley Stem, 23rd Security Forces Squadron