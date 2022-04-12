//Meet the new Viking head coach
LOWNDES CO. – All Viking players, parents and fans are invited to meet the new Viking Head Coach on Tuesday, April 12, at the LHS Performing Arts Center.

Tonight, Tuesday April 12, meet the new Viking Head Coach at 7:15 pm in the new Performing Arts Center at Lowndes High.  The auditorium is in the recently renovated Lowndes High.  Park in the parking lot and enter the new main entrance.  Take a left in the lobby and the Performing Arts Center will be straight ahead. 

