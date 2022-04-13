//Lowndes Fire Rescue personnel become certified Emergency Medical Responders

Share with friends

LCFR recruits and on-line personnel completed a 4-week course to become nationally registered Emergency Medical Responders.

On Friday, April 8, Lowndes County Fire Rescue recruits and several on-line personnel took their written test to become nationally registered Emergency Medical Responders. All students passed the required testing with a 100% pass rate.

They each completed a 4-week course focused on emergency medical care learning how to identify different medical and trauma conditions and the appropriate ways to manage patient care for ill and injured patients. At the end of the course, students completed a two-fold testing process. Their first accomplishment was hands-on skills test placing the responders in real-life scenarios to evaluate their knowledge and capability of handling medical and trauma patients as well as performing CPR. Their final achievement was a written test administered by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, taken at the Wiregrass Technical College Moody Air Force Base location. This test measured their knowledge of various scenario-based situations as well as fundamental awareness of different issues that they may face while treating patients.

Current fire department personnel certified as emergency medical instructors taught the course, approved by the Georgia State Office of EMS and the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians. “These hands-on and written assessments are immensely challenging and each of our personnel proved that they are capable of handling anything that may come their way. They are a great group and will be a valuable asset to our ability to provide quality responses within the County”, stated Captain Jeff Talley, the lead medical instructor.

The students are now eligible to apply to the State of Georgia Office of EMS for licensure as Emergency Medical Responders.

For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit, www.lowndescounty.com.