Local NewsApril 27, 2022

Lowndes Boards and Commissions term expirations announced

The Lowndes County 2022 Boards and Commissions Term release expirations dates for members in different sectors.

Release:

Lowndes County Development Authority

Gary Moser – 01/09/22 

Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority

 Steve Everett – 05/21/22 

Lowndes County Public Facilities Authority

James JD Rice – 05/31/22

Michael Walker – 05/31/22

Lowndes County Division of Family and Children Services Board (DFCS)

 Patricia Iverson – 06/30/22

Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority

Dan Deaver – 06/30/22

South Georgia Regional Library Board

Dr. J. Elveta Miller – 06/30/2022

Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals

Randall Crews – 06/30/22

Valdosta-Lowndes County Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals

John Hogan – 07/01/22

John M. McCall – 08/28/22

Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County

Dr. Brian Griner – 08/01/22

Dr. John D. Roan – 08/01/22

Board of Health 

Mary Margaret Richardson – 12/31/22

Randy Smith – 12/31/22

Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center and Tourism Authority

Jonathan Vigue – 12/31/22

