//Lowndes Boards and Commissions term expirations announced

The Lowndes County 2022 Boards and Commissions Term release expirations dates for members in different sectors.
Lowndes County Development Authority
Gary Moser – 01/09/22
Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority
Steve Everett – 05/21/22
Lowndes County Public Facilities Authority
James JD Rice – 05/31/22
Michael Walker – 05/31/22
Lowndes County Division of Family and Children Services Board (DFCS)
Patricia Iverson – 06/30/22
Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority
Dan Deaver – 06/30/22
South Georgia Regional Library Board
Dr. J. Elveta Miller – 06/30/2022
Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals
Randall Crews – 06/30/22
Valdosta-Lowndes County Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals
John Hogan – 07/01/22
John M. McCall – 08/28/22
Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County
Dr. Brian Griner – 08/01/22
Dr. John D. Roan – 08/01/22
Board of Health
Mary Margaret Richardson – 12/31/22
Randy Smith – 12/31/22
Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center and Tourism Authority
Jonathan Vigue – 12/31/22