//Insurance agent wanted for Fraud, Theft in Cook County

COOK CO. – A Sylvester insurance agent has been charged with Insurance Fraud and Theft by Conversion in connection with a case in Cook County.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that arrest warrants have been issued for Richard Burrell, 54, of Sylvester, for Insurance Fraud and Theft by Conversion. Mr. Burrell is charged in connection with a Cook County case.

“The suspect took $32,100 from customers and never delivered the intended product,” said Commissioner King. “Mr. Burrell received money for a life insurance policy and for a mutual fund, then in turn converted that into an account for his personal use.”

Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

The arrest warrants were issued by a Cook County Judge on April 6th.