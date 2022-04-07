//GBI Investigates fatal OIS in Cobb County

Share with friends

COBB CO. – A 20-year-old Duluth man was shot and killed by officers after displaying a firearm.

Cobb County, GA (April 7, 2022) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Cobb County, GA. The Cobb County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on April 6, 2022. One man died in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at around 5:00 p.m., numerous officers from the Cobb County Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a SUV on the Chastain Road bridge over Interstate 75. During the traffic stop, a male passenger in the SUV, identified as Demarco Mauge, age 20, of Duluth, displayed a firearm. Multiple Cobb County P.D. officers fired their guns, hitting Mauge . Mauge, holding a gun in his hand, was pronounced deceased on scene. The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be given to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.