//Albany woman charged with Insurance Fraud

Share with friends

ALBANY – An Albany woman has been charged with Insurance Fraud for providing fake and altered Certificates of Insurance for student internships.

Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that Tonya Yvette Taylor, 51, of Albany, has been charged with three counts of Insurance Fraud in connection with a Dougherty County case.

“In her role as Owner and CEO of Heritage Health Career Center, the suspect is alleged to have provided fake and altered Certificates of Insurance to the Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany and the Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie in order for her students to perform internships,” said Commissioner King. “These warrants are the result of an investigation dating back to May of last year.”

The arrest warrants were issued on April 19th and Ms. Taylor turned herself in to the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office on April 21st. She was subsequently released on bond.