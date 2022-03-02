//VPD K9 Unit showed some love to shelter dogs on Valentine’s Day

Share with friends

On the biggest day for love the Valdosta Police Department’s K9 Unit donated food and supplies to dogs in the Lowndes County Animal Shelter.

On Monday, February 14, members of the Valdosta Police Department’s K9 Unit decided to spread some love and paid a special visit to the dogs over at the Lowndes County Animal Shelter.

“We sincerely appreciate the Valdosta Police Department and their donation to our animals inside the Lowndes County Animal Shelter,” said Meghan Barwick, Public Information Officer, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. “We are thankful for our local community who continues to give back to our animals and the shelter.”

School Resource Officer and Comfort Dog Handler Carla Jones and her partner Hope, a rescue dog herself, had been gathering donations internally amongst members of the department. Together, they collected bags of food, snack, toys, and blankets for all the good boys and girls at the shelter.

“We just wanted to show the dogs at the pound some love on Valentine’s Day. So, we brought them some of Hope’s favorite treats and some blankets and toys. With Hope being a rescue, I just have such a soft spot for these dogs here,” said Jones.

For more information, please contact the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606.