//Vikings’ baseball games rescheduled

The baseball game between the Vikings and Colquitt County has been rescheduled due to inclement weather in the area.

Release:

Due to inclement weather in our area today and tomorrow, the Viking baseball game with Colquitt County has been moved to 4:30 pm on Monday, March 15, 2022. This is a region doubleheader. Gates will open at 3:30 pm and admission is $8.

The Pierce County game originally scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled for a later date.

The ribbon cutting for the new Noel George Baseball Field had been moved Friday, March 25, 2022 at 5:15 pm prior to the Camden County game.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!