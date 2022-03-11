//Vikings’ baseball games rescheduled
Local News

Vikings’ baseball games rescheduled

The baseball game between the Vikings and Colquitt County has been rescheduled due to inclement weather in the area.

Release:

Due to inclement weather in our area today and tomorrow, the Viking baseball game with Colquitt County has been moved to 4:30 pm on Monday, March 15, 2022.  This is a region doubleheader.  Gates will open at 3:30 pm and admission is $8. 

The Pierce County game originally scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled for a later date.   

The ribbon cutting for the new Noel George Baseball Field had been moved Friday, March 25, 2022 at 5:15 pm prior to the Camden County game.  

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!

