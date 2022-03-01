//VHS names 2022 STAR Student, STAR Teacher

Share with friends

Photo (L-R): Valdosta High School 2022 Star Student, Oluwatoni “Toni” Salami, and STAR Teacher, Sallas Mahone Elementary fifth grade teacher, Brenda Rodgers.

Valdosta High School announces the 2022 STAR Student based on academic achievement along with the chosen STAR Teacher to share recognition.

Release:

Dr. Janice Richardson, principal of Valdosta High School, announces that Oluwatoni Salami, daughter of Elizabeth Omiteru and Tolulope Salami, is the 2022 STAR student, and she has chosen Brenda Rodgers, her fifth grade teacher from Sallas Mahone Elementary, as her STAR teacher. The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program, now in its 64rd year, is sponsored, administered, and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) and the PAGE Foundation. Since its creation, the STAR program has honored over 28,000 students and the teachers they have selected as having had the most influence on their academic achievement. To obtain the 2022 STAR nomination, graduating high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.

STAR begins each year in participating high schools throughout Georgia when the STAR Student is named and chooses a STAR Teacher to share in this recognition. The students and their teachers are honored by their schools and receive special recognition in their communities from one of the more than 170 statewide civic organizations and businesses that serve as local sponsors of the STAR program. In Valdosta, the Kiwanis sponsor VHS’s STAR student and teacher at the regional level, where Salami and Rodgers compete for region honors. The regional competition is slated for March 24, 2022. Region Winners compete for the honor of being named State PAGE STAR Student. STAR Teachers continue on with their STAR Students at every level of the program.

Salami, who came to Sallas Mahone Elementary when she was a fourth grader, is in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Program, pursuing the IB Diploma at Valdosta High School. VHS began its IB program during the 2009-2010 school year, and graduated its first IB class in 2011. Regarding her stellar SAT score, Salami acknowledges that, “I was a bit surprised about the announcement. When I found out, I was already finished with the college applications process. I didn’t really think about my score after taking the test. I remember not looking forward to taking the SAT. I did study two weeks before the test, but I went in fully expecting to retake it in August. When I got my score, I was just glad I wouldn’t have to take it again.” She also notes that not only has she thrived academically with the rigorous pace of the IB program, but she stays busy as a member of the Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl and Speech and Debate Team.

A recipient of the Quest Bridge Scholarship, Salami will attend Rice University in Houston, Texas. She says, “I want to major in chemistry or biology/biological sciences. As for specific career plans post-graduation, she adds, “I still have to figure this out, but I’ve been thinking about drug development. I’m also thinking about medicine/health, but I’m not sure which specific field I’d enter.” A regional winner more than once in the Young Georgia Authors Competition, she adds, “I still want to keep writing and making art past college, and I hope to write and publish lots of books post-graduation (or maybe even while in college).”

Having chosen Rodgers, a teacher whose class she was in seven years ago, as her STAR teacher, Salami has fond memories of fifth grade. Regarding Rodgers, Salami states, “Ms. Rodgers’ class is the first class I’ve had that I can really describe as ‘engaging.’ I remember that she would always start the class with encouraging music while we got out our books and supplies. She also had a lot of engaging activities for us in class. She always told our class that we could accomplish more if we just put our mind to it. Ms. Rodgers saw the potential in all of us and knew that we had the tools to succeed. She could be a little harsh sometimes, but she always meant well. After her class, I was encouraged to try harder and give my all in later classes. I don’t think I would be where I am now without her encouragement, so that’s why I chose her.”

Regarding Salami in the classroom, Rodgers, now retired, says that “Toni definitely exemplifies an IB student because what I remembered about her is she will stay the course. She handles stress well while multitasking. She also has a persistent mindset to never give up until the job is done. Toni makes everyone else look good. When we did group work, everybody wanted her in their group. I could hardly wait for her to turn in her finished projects. I knew it would be epic. I still have a diagram picture about erosion she did in 5th grade. As a college student, I see Toni taking her abilities to a new height. She will excel because she has that drive within her. She is self-motivated. I remember telling her in 5th grade I see greatness in her, and she may be my doctor one day. Toni will do well in college because that’s who she is, and she will have a positive impact on those around her. I can hardly wait to see her next chapter in life.” Rodgers taught ten years at Sallas Mahone. While there, she enjoyed teaching her favorite subjects, ELA and Social Studies. She also taught the same subjects seventeen years at West Gordon Elementary, and first grade for three years in Europe.

In addition to the STAR program, The Professional Association of Georgia Educators honors outstanding students and educators with scholarships, and encourages academic excellence through competitive programs such as PAGE STAR, the PAGE Academic Bowl for Middle Grades, and the PAGE Georgia Academic Decathlon.