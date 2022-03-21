//Two arrested in Valdosta for battery and cruelty to a child

Share with friends

A child under the age of two has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition while two Valdosta residents have been arrested.

Release:

Arrested: Milton Curry, African American male, 38 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested: Mickeala Howard, African American female, 24 years of age, Valdosta resident

On March 18, 2022, at approximately 1240 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, after employees with Lowndes County Department of Family and Children Services called asking for law enforcement assistance. When officers arrived at the motel, they were made aware that a representative from a Florida Adoption Center had picked up a child under the age of two years old from this motel the day before. When the representative from the Florida Adoption Center picked up the child, he appeared to have injuries. They transported him to a children’s hospital in Florida, where he was admitted and is listed in critical condition.

Detectives made contact with Florida law enforcement officials, who went to the hospital to check on the child. They found out that the child had several bone fractures, had a subdermal hematoma, was malnourished, and had other medical concerns.

Officers made contact with the child’s mother, Mickeala Howard, and Howard’s boyfriend, Milton Curry at the motel. They were taken to the Valdosta Police Department to be interviewed by detectives. After the interviews, both Howard and Curry were transported to Lowndes County Jail and they have been charged with aggravated battery (felony) and cruelty to children in the 1st degree (felony).

This case is still active and detectives are working closely with the Florida authorities and the Lowndes County Department of Family and Children Service.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this child as he fights for his life. This is one of the worst cases of abuse that our agency has investigated in some time,” Chief Leslie Manahan.