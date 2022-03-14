//Three juveniles arrested after vehicle break-in

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Following a report of a vehicle break-in on Garden Drive, Valdosta police located and arrested three juveniles.

Release:

On March 13, 2022, at approximately 7:03 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 100 Garden Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report that he witnessed a subject in his vehicle. The complainant reported he witnessed several juveniles around his vehicle and one inside of it. The complainant was able to give descriptions of the offenders and those descriptions were relayed to responding officers.

One of the responding officers located the subjects in the area. When he attempted to speak with the subjects they fled on foot. The officers located and detained the subjects. The investigation revealed two of the juveniles had entered the complainant’s vehicle. Two offenders were charged with theft by entering an auto (felony), and obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor). A third juvenile was charged with obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor).

The information was provided to the Department of Juvenile Justice and all three offenders were released to their parents.

“These officers did a great job in this case, from quickly responding to the area, to locating the offenders and catching them when they fled. Reminder, the simple act of locking your vehicle doors is the best deterrent for this type of criminal activity,’” Captain Scottie Johns.