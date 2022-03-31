//Student found with unloaded gun on Lowndes Middle School campus

Share with friends

Release:

“A student was found in possession of an unloaded gun on the campus of Lowndes Middle School this morning. Thanks to the keen awareness of our staff and students, the situation was contained as the school day started. At no point was the safety of our campus in jeopardy. On-campus law enforcement reacted promptly along with district office personnel. The safety of our students and staff is always our number one priority and our school day will continue as normal.” Sandra Wilcher, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services with Lowndes County Schools.