//SJCS 24th annual Gala raises over $50,000

Share with friends

Photo: SJCS Principal Vito Pellittteri (left) stands with Stephanie Valpuesta (right), winner of the 24th Annual Reverse Draw & Gala.

VALDOSTA – The 24th Annual Reverse Draw and Gala fundraiser hosted by SJCS raised more that $50,000 during their largest fundraiser of the year.

Release:

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) recently hosted the 24th Annual Reverse Draw and Gala. This year’s Hollywood themed event included dinner, music, dancing, door prizes, a Steel’s Jewelry raffle and a chance to win $10,000.

The night culminated in giving away $10,000 to a lucky ticket holder. SJCS Spanish and Religion Teacher Stephanie Valpuesta was the last one standing in the Reverse Draw that night and took home the grand prize. The event is SJCS’s largest fundraiser of the year and helps provide tuition assistance to students, fund community service projects, and supplemental classroom materials. This year’s Reverse Draw and Gala raised more than $50,000.

Event Sponsors Include: Georgia/Florida Excavation & Land Development, LLC in Loving Memory of Chris Williams, Sam Dennis Law, Dr. & Mrs. George Sidney Staton, Traditions Flooring, Ben & Kim Mackey, Valdosta Family Medicine, David & Donna Nolan, Synovus, Mike & Lisa Murphy, Katerhien Gonos, Hester & Morris Orthodontics, Steel’s Jewelry, Bill & Terri Filtz, Universal Roofing & Remodeling, Pellitteri Family, Gladwin Vaughn Architecture, Century 21 Realty Advisors, Tift-Moody Family, Gladwin Family, Hamilton Estate Planning, Habits of Health with the Hunters and Jonathan & Katie Parrot.

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion, in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, soccer, volleyball, cross country, cheerleading and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.