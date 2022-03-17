//Parent Meeting with VHS Head Coach Shelton Felton
Local NewsMarch 17, 2022

Parent Meeting with VHS Head Coach Shelton Felton

Share with friends

A parent meeting has been scheduled with Valdosta High School’s Wildcat Head Coach Shelton Felton in the VHS Cafeteria.

According to the Valdosta Wildcat Football Twitter page, a parent meeting has been scheduled with Head Coach Shelton Felton in the VHS Cafeteria. For more details about the parent meeting, a link to the Twitter post is attached.

TAGS:

Related posts