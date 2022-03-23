//Lowndes names new Community Development Director

Share with friends

Lowndes County names a Community Development Director to bridge the gap between the county and the community in moving the county forward.

Rachel Thrasher has joined Lowndes County’s team as the new Community Development Director. As director, Thrasher’s roles will include project management, grant research, economic initiatives and social services.

“We are fortunate to leverage Rachel’s vast experience and insight to head this new collaborative department at Lowndes County,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Manager. “Rachel will help bridge the gap between the county and our community while working with stakeholders to continue moving the county forward.”

Thrasher comes to Lowndes County with over 15 years of experience working in both the public and private sectors, serving business leaders, community investors and regional partners. Her most recent position was the Main Street Program Coordinator working under the City of Valdosta and Central Valdosta Development Authority.

“I am honored and extremely excited to spearhead the Community Development Department for Lowndes County,” said Rachel Thrasher, Lowndes County Community Development Director. “I look forward to serving the community in this capacity and help the county achieve its vision of being a dynamic, world-class place that any and every one would be proud to call home.”