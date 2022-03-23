//Lowndes Fire Rescue invites community to Drafting Pit ribbon cutting

Share with friends

The community is invited to attend the ribbon cutting for the Lowndes County Fire Rescue Drafting Pit which will be use for training and testing.

Release:

The Lowndes County Fire Rescue invites the community to attend the ribbon cutting for the Drafting Pit on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 10AM. The ribbon cutting will be held at Lowndes County Fire Rescue Station 10 located at 2981 U.S. Highway 84, Valdosta, Georgia. The drafting pit will be utilized for future trainings and testing of fire apparatuses conducted by Lowndes County Fire Rescue. Lowndes County Fire Rescue will hold demonstrations of how the drafting pit operates at the ribbon cutting.