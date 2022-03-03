//Lowndes Emergency Management encourage preparedness for flooding

Share with friends

Lowndes County residents are being encouraged during Flood Safety Preparedness Week to learn about and prepare for flash floods and flooding.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) in partnership with the National Weather Service, has declared March 7-11 Flood Safety Preparedness Week. Lowndes County Emergency Management encourages all Lowndes County residents to take time to learn about and prepare for the possibility of flood events.

“Floods and flash floods can reach full peak in only a few minutes,” said Ashley Tye, Director of Lowndes County Emergency Management. “We urge citizens to work through communication plans and safety measures at home to insure they are prepared in the event of flooding.”

Flooding is no stranger to the Southeast and can sometimes be quickly evolving or long in duration. In the last five years, seven large-scale flooding events have made the list of ‘Billion-Dollar Disasters’ nationwide. In this same time, Georgia alone has documented more than 570 flash flood reports, amounting to $10.8 million dollars.

“Flooding is often not covered by regular homeowners insurance and now is the perfect time to determine your flood risk and get with your insurance agent to make sure you have adequate coverage if you were to experience flooding,” said Tye.

Flood Safety Preparedness Week showcases a new tip each day to inform you and your family on the hazards, safety and preparation for floods. Flood Safety Preparedness Week will highlight the risks of flooding in the state each day and provide an opportunity for residents to learn how to take proper safety precautions.

Monday, March 7 – Flood Safety, Preparedness, and Awareness: Make a plan, build a ready kit and communicate with your household and community so you’re prepared in case of a flood.

Tuesday, March 8 – Turn Around, Don’t Drown: Never attempt to drive through floodwaters. Two feet of moving water can carry away a full-sized car.

Wednesday, March 9 – Flood Hazards: Stay out of floodwaters if possible. The water can be contaminated or electrically charged. However, if your car stalls in rapidly rising waters, leave the vehicle and seek higher ground.

Thursday, March 10 – NWS Water Resources and Services: Many homeowner’s insurance policies don’t cover floods. Make sure you’re financially ready for a flood event by visiting http://www.fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program and remember, flood insurance takes 30 days to take effect, so sooner is better than later.

Friday, March 11 – Partner Services: The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the National Weather Service (NWS) can provide you with resources and tips to help you prepare for a flood.

Specific flood safety preparedness information and tips will be posted throughout the week on the Lowndes County EMA’s Facebook page.