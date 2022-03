Share with friends

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services are looking for families to open their hearts and homes to Lowndes County children.

Lowndes County Children Need You!!!

There are currently 129 children from this community in Foster Care and only 41 Foster Families.

We need families to open their hearts and homes for our children.

If you are interested in foster care or adoption please call 877-210-KIDS or fostergeorgia.com