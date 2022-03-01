//Lowndes Co. 911 Center assessment open to community

Share with friends

The community is invited to the virtual on-site assessment scheduled for the Lowndes County 911 Center to maintain national accreditation.

The Lowndes County 911 Center is scheduled for a virtual on-site assessment as part of a program to maintain national accreditation by verifying it continues to meet professional standards for public safety communications centers.

Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), the Communications Accreditation program standards require the Center to comply with state-of-the-art standards in seven topic areas: Organization; Direction and Supervision; Human Resources; Recruitment, Selection, and Promotion; Training; Operations; and Critical Incidents, Special Operations, and Homeland Security.

As part of the virtual on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments by calling 229-671-3299 during a call-in session on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Comments will be taken by the Assessment Team and are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. A copy of the standards are available at the 911 Center located at 1515 Madison Highway by calling Accreditation Manager Theresa Gandy at 229-245-5246.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Lowndes County 911 Center’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Blvd, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA, 20155 or calea@calea.org.