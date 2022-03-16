//Lowndes announces 2022 football schedule

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – With a new region opponent and the loss of a long term foe, the Vikings have finalized their 2022 football schedule.

With a new region opponent and the loss of a long term foe, the Vikings have finalized their 2022 football schedule. The schedule features seven contests at home including the Georgia-Florida Classic. The Viking regular season will begin on Saturday, August 20 when Martin Stadium will host the two games of the Classic. The first game will feature Colquitt County vs Deerfield Beach High (Deerfield Beach, FL) and in game two Lowndes will host American Heritage High (Plantation, FL). Both of these teams finished the 2021 year ranked in the top 15 of their respective classes in Florida.

Other Florida opponents include Gadsden County (Havana) on August 26, North Miami Beach on September 2, and Dunbar (Fort Myers) on October 14. The schedule also includes two Georgia Class 7A non-region opponents. The Vikings will travel to Sharpsburg on September 16 to play East Coweta and will host Grayson at Martin Stadium on September 23.

The region schedule will feature long time region rivals Colquitt County and Camden County. They are joined by Valdosta and Richmond Hill – a newcomer to the region. The Vikings will host Valdosta and Richmond Hill and travel to Colquitt and Camden.

Open dates are September 9 and September 30. There is no longer an open date before the beginning of the playoffs on November 11.

The region lost longtime member Tift County as they moved down in classification, but the Vikings will continue to play their northern neighbor with both a spring and preseason game scheduled. Tift will visit Martin Stadium for a spring game on May 20 and the Vikings will travel to Tifton for a preseason game on August 5.

The 2022 football season ticket package will include 6 home games for a cost of $60 each. The Georgia-Florida Classic ticket will not be in the season package. This ticket will be sold separately. The ticket will be good for both games and the cost will be $15. Additional information and the date of ticket sales will be posted in the coming weeks.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!