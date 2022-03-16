//Lady Blazers advances to NCAA D2 Elite Eight

Share with friends

The Lady Blazers will advance to the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Elite Eight for the first time since tournament expansion.

According to the GSC website, after defeating top-seeded Union, the Lady Blazers made history by secured a place in the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Elite Eight. This will be the first time since the tournament expansion the Lady Blazers will participate in the Elite Eight.

For more information a link is provide.

https://gscsports.org/news/2022/3/14/womens-basketball-valdosta-state-advances-to-ncaa-d2-elite-eight.aspx