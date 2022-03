Share with friends

HAHIRA – Endless Immersion Ministry is hosting the Grace Wins Race Series, a community-wide 5k to purchase Bibles and other study materials to be donated.

The first Grace Wins Race Series will take place in Hahira, GA on May 14, 2022 at 8:00AM. Registration is $25 for adults and $15 for children 14 and under. Registration is open until Friday, May 13, 2022 at 12PM.

A link is provided below for more details.

https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Hahira/GraceWinsRaceSeries