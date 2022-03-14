//Fatal hit-and-run accident in Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A March 11 hit-and-run accident on Marion Street in Valdosta killed a 34-year-old female and injured a two-year-old.

Release:

On March 11, 2022, at approximately 9:50 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1800 block of Marion Street, after citizens called E911 to report that two people had been struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 34-year-old female, with severe injuries and a two-year-old with minor injuries. Officers immediately began providing first aid to both victims, until Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and transported both victims to South Georgia Medical Center. Witnesses on the scene advised officers that the victims were walking south on Marion Street, when a small dark vehicle that was traveling north on Marion Street, struck the victims and did not stop.

The 34-year-old female was pronounced deceased at the hospital, while the two-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene, and they are conducting an investigation.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle that was involved in this hit and run accident. The vehicle is described as a small dark vehicle with possible damage to the front end. Please help us find the offender in this case and hold them accountable for their actions,” Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, please cal1 911, or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.