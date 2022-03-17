//17-year-old arrested for Valdosta shooting

Share with friends

Dontavious Jahi Dayquion Lester, a 17-year-old Valdosta resident, was arrested after shooting another 17-year-old in his leg.

Release:

Arrested: Dontavious Jahi Dayquion Lester, African American male, age 17, resident of Valdosta

On March 8, 2022, at approximately 3:05 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the area of the 900 block of Lakeside Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report that a male had been shot. When the first officer arrived on the scene, she found a 17-year-old-male walking in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his leg. The officer immediately began to render first aid to the victim until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center. The victim received medical treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives began to investigate the case and obtained information that the shooting had occurred behind a residence in the 900 block of Lakeside Drive. Detectives also obtained information that after the shooting, people ran into the residence, as the victim started walking down the road. Officers checked the residence and did not locate anyone inside.

Through investigation, detectives identified Dontavious Jahi Dayquion Lester as the person who was responsible for the shooting. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Lester for aggravated assault (felony) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On March 17, 2022, at approximately 9:30 am., members of the Valdosta Police Department Power Squad Unit located Lester and took him into custody without incident.

“This shooting occurred in a residential area, right when children were arriving home from school. We are grateful that this offender’s reckless actions did not injure any of these children. We are also thankful for the assistance that we received from citizens in this neighborhood that do not want this activity occurring around their homes,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.