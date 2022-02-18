//Wiregrass Valdosta awards spring scholarships

Share with friends











Photo: Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements congratulated Spring Semester Scholarship Winners recently. Pictured seated l-r: Karagan Merritt, Design Media Production Technology; Hayden Davis, Precision Machining Technology; Aileen Jones, Practical Nursing; Brandy Gartman, Practical Nursing; Daffenee James, Barbering; Latonya Johnson, Esthetics; and RB Smith, Culinary Arts. Standing with the students is Wiregrass Georgia Technical College DeAnnia Clements. Not pictured: Cody Barnes, Paramedicine.

Eight students from the Wiregrass Valdosta Campus were awarded merit-based scholarships to help with educational expenses.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation awarded multiple scholarships to help students complete their education and develop workforce skills. Because of generous college supporters, eight students from the Valdosta Campus received scholarships to help pay for tuition, fees, books, and supplies needed for their programs. The scholarships were merit-based, and applicants had to complete an application and provide letters of support.

The Valdosta Campus students awarded scholarships for Spring Semester were: Hayden Davis, Precision Machining Technology, Nadeen Green and Ed Cone Scholarship; Daffenee James, Barbering, Devine Nine Scholarship; Aileen Jones, Practical Nursing, Farmers and Merchants Bank Scholarship; Brandi Gartman, Practical Nursing, Sidney and Sharon Morris Scholarship; R. B. Smith, Culinary Arts, Acree Memorial Scholarship; Latonya Johnson, Esthetics, Dan Hatfield Jr. Memorial Scholarship; Karagan Merritt, Design Media Production, Francis Lott/Douglas Lions Club Scholarship; and Cody Barnes, Paramedicine, Zeigler Memorial Scholarship.

Practical Nursing student Brandi Gartman shared how appreciative she and her family are for the Sidney and Sharon Morris Scholarship she received named. “This scholarship has helped me be able to return to college and help me finish my program,” shared Gartman.

If you or your business would like to support students through scholarships, please contact Crissy Staley, Executive Director of Fundraising. She can be reached at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or by calling 229-333-2124. Wiregrass is now accepting new students for Spring Express Term classes. Students can enroll in core and/or online courses. Classes begin February 17, 2022. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers