//Wiregrass receives donation from Goodwill

Share with friends











Photo: L-R: Keyara Hamilton, Goodwill Career Center Manager; Rosalind Neal, Goodwill Education and Training Manager; presents a check for $140,000 to Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements, and Wiregrass Executive Director of Fundraising for student scholarships.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is one of seven colleges to be a recipient of a $140,000 donation from Goodwill Southern Rivers.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is one of the seven colleges served by Goodwill Southern Rivers to be a recipient of a $140,000 donation. Goodwill President and CEO, Jack Warden stated “This initiative is designed to bridge the gap between existing scholarships and grants and the actual cost of tuition. There are several grants and scholarships out there, but in some instances, they fall short of the actual cost of the program. Oftentimes this is just a few hundred dollars, but that can be a huge barrier to someone trying to get an education to start their career. This money will be distributed by the individual colleges to cover that difference”.

Keyara Hamilton, Goodwill Career Center Manager, and Rosalind Neal, Goodwill Education, and Training Manager, presented Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements with a check for $140,000. “Wiregrass has been partnering with our local Goodwill in many ways over the years, and this donation to the college’s Foundation for student scholarships will impact our communities for years to come,” shared President Clements. Crissy Staley, Executive Director of Fundraising for Wiregrass shared that $4,000 has already gone toward scholarships for students for Spring Semester.

Mackenzie Scott is a novelist and philanthropist who gifted Goodwill with a $10 million donation. Through this donation, technical college gap grants were distributed to help students reach their educational goals.

If you or your business would like to support students through scholarships, please contact Crissy Staley, Executive Director of Fundraising. She can be reached at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or by calling 229-333-2124. Wiregrass is now accepting new students for Spring Express Term classes. Students can enroll in core and/or online courses. Classes begin February 17, 2022. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.