//Wiregrass holds Fall 2021 Commencement Exercises

Photo: Radiology graduate, Shelby Trimble was the ceremony speaker for the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Fall 2021 Commencement Ceremony.

The Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Fall 2021 Commencement Exercises honored students with degrees, diplomas, and certifications, along with High School Equivalency graduates.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College held the Fall 2021 Commencement Exercises on Thursday, December 16. The ceremony honored 268 students who were awarded their associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit, and 55 students who were High School Equivalency graduates. Among those graduating, the college awarded 56 associate degrees, 89 diplomas, and 345 technical certificates for Fall Semester 2021. The commencement ceremony was held at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center.

Shelby Trimble, Radiology Technology graduate, and the 2021 college GOAL student was the ceremony speaker. “Wiregrass allowed me to achieve my goals of being a college graduate, finding a career I love, and even achieving personal goals along the way,” shared Trimble. “I can never say enough about my instructors. They were and still are so supportive. Instructors do a lot of things behind the scenes that students don’t know about and I can never express how much I appreciated everything they did for my classmates and me during the program.” She also credits her instructors for always being there with a listening ear and helping students solve problems. Trimble shared how appreciative she was to Wiregrass staff during the entire process of becoming the GOAL student as she never saw herself being an outstanding student. She credits the award for making her an even better student than she thought she could ever be. Her career goals are to eventually cross-train in different modalities, such as Computed Tomography. She may also continue her education to pursue radiation therapy. Trimble is working full-time at South Georgia Medical Center in the X-Ray department.

Wiregrass is proud to announce the Fall 2021 graduates for technical certificates, diplomas, and associate degrees listed below by county:

Appling: Jessica Colson, and Abigail Horne

Atkinson: Angeles Gonzalez, Wynter Bryant, Jose Castillo, Selena Mendoza, Estrellita Torres, and Jose Beiza.

Ben Hill: Amanda Boydston, Shannon Burkett, Lindey Dobbins, Markevious Ewing, Shelly Felix, Karina Garcia, Suzie Gibbs, Kevin Hill, Cindy Hutcheson, Rokisha Jackson, Liam Jay, LaRoy Jones, Shamia Jordan, Serria Lanier, Samuel Manley, Delilah McDuffie, Breanna Raburn, Clifford Searcy, Jr., Hector Serrano, Bernaris Shelton, De’Quasha Thornton, Ruby Wilcox, Horace Wright, and Michael Gayton.

Berrien: Robert Hayes, Hannah Smith, Khilyd Turner, Candance Warren, Alexis Akins, Nikki Browning, Melissa Edward, Andrea Jacobsen, John Pruitt, Karen Roberts, Alexandria Short, Natasha Trout, Yasmine Tucker, Hannah Ingram, Kirstan Owens, and Tami Owens.

Brooks: Tavaris Virgil, Alex Cardona, Jonathan Munoz Torralba, Erica Dennard, Brandi Duda, Monica Holsendolph- Frazier, James McGhee, Lameshia Newsome, Michael Potter, and Shanon Wilson

Calhoun: Ajaline Martin

Cherokee: Alexandra Deaton

Clinch: Caroline Cummings, Zala Lacey, and Caitlin Sirmans

Cobb: Cara Whigham

Coffee: Cameron Arvidson, Sierra Dorminey, Nathan Hattaway, Candice Merritt, Shelton Paulk, Kyle Williams, Kadence Adams, Kendarius Brockington, Maria Garcia Martinez, Bobby Jackson, Courtney Kirkland, Cady Sewell, John Thurman, Joseph Aldridge, Fidel Altamirano, Jr., Chris Banda, Chandra Brock, Carol Brockington, Ken’dasha Cobb, Jackson Cowart, Allison Erickson, Jessica Floyd, Rafael Galvan, Reagan Given, Sarah Griffin, Damion Harrell, Emanuel Hernandez, Sue Herrington, Joseph Hunt, Shakeema Jackson, Amanda Jarnagin, Kunta Johnson, Mercedes Joiner, Enrique Lopez, Odalis Mazariegos, Kathryn Mckinnon, Dieasha Mobley, Shonterris Northcutt, Savanna Reliford, Guadalupe Rojas, Randy Simpson, Trinitee Smith, Jenna Spivey, Earlh Stidham, Hunter Sutton, Cha-nyai Traylor, Destiny Vickers, Damiah Williams, Jennifer Williams, Matthew Wooten, Steven Lott, Joe Maye, Reanna Porter, Daniel Wilson, Vernon Woodbury, Nicholas Griffin, Margaret Anderson, Reontae’ Royals, Gregory Jackson, and Kara Spires.

Colquitt: Yasmani Almaguer, Rhonda Blanton, and Adrian Malagon-Galvan

Cook: Mitchell Brown, Hope Bryant, Victoria Carter, Matthew Dobbins, Justice Dosier, Shari Jones, Deqaveous Lane, Cheyanne Thomas, Debbie Baker, Jordan Phillips, Jeniniquia Smith, Tayshawn Durden, and Darren Pitts

Coweta: Justin Hubbs

Crisp: Jason Mercer

Dade: Kingsley Manyou

Doughtery: Reese Bacon

Echols: Elizabeth Estrada, Ismael Estrada, David Hambrick, and Janette Sanchez

Irwin: Sarah Mihalek-Manning, Dalton Allmond, Allyson Arowood, Shadoe Chambers, Tarrance Mack, Larenzo Parker, Christopher Richardson, Lillie Story, and Linda Arnold.

Jeff Davis: Jeremy Odom

Lanier: Keith Barron, Shelby Breeden, Nikki Carratt, Steve Gray, Michael McCrae, Connie Mcle, Ramiro Miranda Gomez, Desirea Richardson, Tiffany Kuhlmann, Dre’Tavia Porter, Jacob Fender, and Briana Jackson

Lowndes: Brittany Hunt, Antonio Johnson, Taylor Johnson, Christopher Johnson II, Ronneaq Jones, Elsi Kessler, Travis Kessler, Callie Lane, Tiannah Larkins, Tiarrah Larkins, Jamare Latham, Frederick Lee, Charmina Lewis, Rachael Lindsey, Nena Love, Tanner Maine, Haley Manac, Raven Matchett, Keldrick Maxwell, Gerald Maxwell, Jr., Sabrina McCrae, Keyanna McGee, Pacie McGee, Nicole McShea, Charles Merine, Charmarik Merine, Whitney Miller, Treasure Moore, Christy Morgan, Fatima Muhammad, Angelina Narine, Reymond Narvaez Vega, Shaque OConnor, Secunda Oneuegbu, Michael Pickett, Brandi Price, Jason Price, Perry Ratliff, Kaylee Ready, Danielle Recinos, Melanie Regueiro, Beatrice Roland, Jeremy Rowe, Sherman Rozier, Harley Sammons, Shane Sauls, Tina Shivers, Ryukichi Sindberg, A’Real Smith, Kelsey Songalia, Taylor Stegeman, Callie Stephens, Maureen Stockwell, Michael Szalkay, Chandler Taylor, Jimekia Terry, Ashley Trawick, Kathryn Valler, Lindsey Varnadoe, Charen Waller, Amber Warren, Joshua Weeks, Alaysha Williams, Kari Williams, Marcus Williams, Joshua Willis, Abigail Wilsey, Asharyi Winborne, Madison Wiseman, Candace Witherspoon, Michael Wyrick, and Jessica Young

Madison: Anthony Straws

Mitchell: William High

Peach: Mollie Moore

Pierce: Logan Todd

Sumter: Cemone Scott

Thomas: Jasmine Wright

Tift: Crystal Ventura, Ruben Carbajal, and Kellie Price

Troup: Shawn Alston, Jr.

Turner: Tedria Martin, Kimberly McKee, Randa Jackson, and Rebecca Reckley

Ware: Jonathon Aspinwall

Wayne: Micah Copeland

Wilcox: Emanuel Richardson, Willie Smith, Kerven Telsey, Repondsia Thompson, Raymond Wesner, and Jared Black

Out of State: Alexisia Strickland,