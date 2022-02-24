//Wild Adventures announce 2022 concerts and events

Share with friends











Pictured above: Brothers Osborne, appearing June 4, 2022.

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. announced its 2022 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup Thursday, revealing a schedule that includes performances from award-winning stars and a season full of engaging, family-centered events.

Gabby Barrett appearing April 30

Gabby Barrett, who was named the 2021 New Female Artist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music, will kick off the All-Star Concert Series on April 30. She will be followed by performances from rock legend John Fogerty, founder and lead singer of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Platinum-selling country music stars Brothers Osborne, Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Tamela Mann and more.

“Our All-Star Concert Series returns this Season with performances from 15 incredible artists and bands,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager. “Every act in our lineup is either a Platinum-selling artist or an award-winning musician, and we couldn’t be more excited to share these shows with our guests.”

Tamela Mann appearing June 11

Multiple Grammy Award-winner TobyMac and world famous comedian Jeff Foxworthy will also perform at the park along with Danny Gokey, Three Dog Night, Skillet, Tag Team, C+C Music Factory, Digital Underground, Grand Funk Railroad, The Guess Who and Foghat.

Reserved seats for 2022 All-Star Concerts go on sale for Wild Adventures’ Gold and Silver Passholders starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 28. The park’s Bronze Passholders and the general public can purchase reserved concert seats starting on Monday, March 7.

General Concert Admission is included as a free benefit of a Wild Adventures Season Pass. Starting this year, guests visiting with a daily park admission ticket will need to purchase General Concert Admission or a Reserved Concert Seat to attend a concert.

2022 Special Events start with the all new Shamrock the Park, weekends March 19-27. The event will feature live Celtic music, bagpipe players and drummers, kids activities and traditional Irish dishes.

“Shamrock the Park is a brand new event that will really showcase some of the recent additions to Wild Adventures, including the new Water’s Edge Brews & Bites,” said Vigue.

Water’s Edge will serve gourmet pretzels, select wines and locally brewed beer through a partnership with Georgia Beer Company. The new location also features new covered seating around the park’s lake and a stage for live music.

“We’ll be hiding over 100,000 candy-filled eggs in April during Pounce & Crunch’s Easter Eggstravaganza, extending park hours and live music during Sweet Summer Nights in June and July, and offering free military admission during the Celebrate America Festival,” said Vigue.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights and The Pumpkin Spice Festival will also return in the Fall with new pumpkin sculptures and pumpkin spice treats.

“We are also working on a new Christmas celebration with our new Candy Cane Express Train, even more lights and the largest animated candy cane in the country,” said Floyd.

2022 Concert & Special Events*

March 18 Season Passholder Only Preview Night March 19 – 27

(Weekends) NEW! Shamrock the Park April 2 Splash Island Waterpark Opens April 9 – 16

(Weekends) NEW! Pounce& Crunch’s Easter Eggstravaganza April 30 Gabby Barret LIVE! May 7 John Fogerty LIVE! May 8 Muffins for Moms / Gold & Silver Passholder Bring-A-Friend Day

May 14 Danny Gokey LIVE! May 27 – 30 Memorial Day Weekend (Military Free) June 3 – July 29

(Fridays) NEW! Sweet Summer Nights June 4 Brothers Osborne LIVE! June 11 Tamela Mann LIVE! June 18 Three Dog Night LIVE! (Passholder Appreciation Concert) June 19 Donuts for Dads/ Gold & Silver Passholder Bring-A-Friend Day June 25 TobyMac LIVE! June 25 – July 10 Celebrate America Festival (Military Free) July 1 – 4 Celebrate America Festival Fireworks July 8 – 10 The Original Harlem Globetrotters July 8 – 29

(Fridays) Sweet Summer Nights Fireworks July 16 Jeff Foxworthy LIVE! July 23 Tag Team, C+C Music Factory, Digital Underground LIVE! July 30 Skillet LIVE! July 30 – 31 Back to School Splash (Teachers & School Staff Free) August 6 Grand Funk Railroad, The Guess Who, Foghat LIVE! August 13 – 21

(Weekends) NEW! International Food Festival August 27 – 28 Gold & Silver Passholder Bring-A-Friend Weekend September 3 – 5 Labor Day Weekend (First Responders & Military Free) Sept. 23 – Oct. 30

(Fri. – Sun.) Great Pumpkin LumiNights & The Pumpkin Spice Festival Nov. 25 – Dec. 31

(Select Days) Wild Adventures Christmas December 31 Family First Night & Fireworks

*All performers, dates and special events are subject to change due to circumstances beyond Wild Adventures’ control.

Wild Adventures opens for the 2022 season on Saturday, March 19 with the debut of Wanyama Overlook and Botanical Gardens, one of the largest animal attractions to come to Wild Adventures in over a decade. Wanyama Overlook features animals from Africa and Asia, new covered seating areas, a large open-top grill, and a Botanical Garden established through a partnership with Valdosta State University’s Biology Department.

“During our 2022 Season, our guests will continue to see our commitment to providing the absolute best value in family entertainment as we introduce new events, debut exciting additions and announce upcoming expansions throughout the year,” said Vigue.

For more information about the 2022 All-Star and Special Events Lineup or Wild Adventures’ Season Passes, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo.