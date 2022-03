Share with friends

Valdosta State University partnered with the City of Valdosta on a crosswalk project to make crossing the street safer for students and pedestrians.

According to a video-post on Valdosta State University’s Facebook page, the crosswalks around campus were upgraded to make crossing the street safer for students and pedestrians. The crosswalk project was a partnership between the City of Valdosta and VSU.

The VSU video on the upgraded campus crosswalks is provided below.