//Valdosta woman intentionally strikes vehicle with children inside

A 22-year-old Valdosta woman has been arrested after repeatedly driving into another vehicle that contained three small children.

Release:

Arrested: Journee Watson, African American female, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident

On February 20, 2022, at approximately 4:43 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence, after a citizen called E911 to report that someone had damaged her vehicle. The owner of the vehicle told officers that earlier in the morning, she was standing outside of her vehicle while it was parked in front of an apartment at 1505 East Park Avenue. The owner stated that a vehicle driven by Journee Watson, struck her vehicle while three children, ages 6 months, 18 months, and 9-years-old, were seated inside the vehicle.

Through investigation, detectives determined that Watson struck the vehicle intentionally several times.

On February 24, 2022, detectives obtained arrest warrants for three counts of aggravated assault for Watson, for intentionally using her vehicle as a weapon to strike the vehicle that the three children were inside.

Watson turned herself in, to detectives at the Valdosta Police Department and she was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

“This offender’s reckless and careless actions endangered the lives of these three small children. We are so thankful that these children were not injured,” Chief Leslie Manahan.