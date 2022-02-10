//Valdosta traffic stop leads to arrest for drugs, gun

Share with friends











A 30-year-old Valdosta resident attempted to flee on foot after a traffic stop lead police to drugs and a gun.

Release:

Offender: Dontavius L Nelson, African American male, age 30, resident of Valdosta

On February 8, 2022, at approximately 9:46 pm, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Dontavius Nelson. When the officer approached the vehicle and asked Nelson for his driver’s license the officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle. As officers began to investigate the odor of marijuana, Nelson ran from the vehicle. After a short foot pursuit, Nelson was captured and detained.

Officers found marijuana, digital scales commonly used in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics, and a handgun, in Nelson’s possession. During the investigation, Nelson provided a false name, date of birth and provided the officer with identification that was not his. Nelson was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with:

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer (Misdemeanor);

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (Felony);

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (Felony);

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (Felony);

Possession of a scheduled II narcotic (Felony);

Possession of drug-related objects (Misdemeanor);

Providing false name and date of birth (Misdemeanor);

Driving without a valid license (Misdemeanor) and.

Defective brake light (Misdemeanor).

“These officers did a great job investigating this case. Their thorough work not only removed these drugs from the streets it removed a firearm from an individual not allowed to possess one.” Captain Scottie Johns