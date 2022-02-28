//Valdosta teen arrested for vehicle break-ins, handgun

Share with friends

A 15-year-old male has been arrested by Valdosta Police after breaking into multiple vehicles while being armed with a stolen handgun.

Release:

Arrested: Juvenile, age 15, resident of Valdosta

On February 28, 2022, at approximately 3:52 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1600 block of Norman Drive, after a citizen called E911 and reported that he witnessed a subject, later identified as a 15 years of age male, stealing other people’s belongings out of vehicles in a parking lot. The witness was able to provide the offender’s direction of travel as officers were responding to the location. A Valdosta Police Department K9 responded to the area and began to search for the offender. After a short period of time, the offender was located and taken into custody.

The investigation revealed the subject had broken into multiple vehicles. Officers recovered several items that were stolen during the incident and a handgun that had been reported stolen from inside of a vehicle earlier in the month of February, at a different location.

The offender was arrested and transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center where he was charged with the following:

5 Counts of Theft by Entering an Auto-felony;

5 County of Criminal Attempt to Commit Theft by Entering an Auto-felony;

Trespassing-misdemeanor;

Prowling-misdemeanor;

Possession of a Firearm by a Subject Under Age 18; and

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (handgun)-felony.

This case is still under investigation.

“We are thankful for the witness that contacted E911 and provided information that proved to be invaluable. Let us remind everyone to remove anything of value from your vehicle and lock the doors before leaving them unattended,” Captain Scottie Johns.