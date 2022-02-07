//Valdosta residents honored on GSU Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Share with friends











Several Valdosta residents made the GSU Fall 2021 Dean’s List for academic excellence.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Anish Gupta of Valdosta (31605)

Laila Harrison of Valdosta (31605)

Jeneisha Jones of Valdosta (31601)

Gabriel LoMonaco-Monk of Valdosta (31602)

Amber Ogden of Valdosta (31601)

Wenting Ou of Valdosta (31602)

Maitri Patel of Valdosta (31605)

Gabriel Rawlings of Valdosta (31605)

Zeshan Zahid of Valdosta (31602)

Nicole Zhao of Valdosta (31602)

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.