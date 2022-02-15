//Valdosta police officers recognized for outstanding service

Share with friends











Five Valdosta Police Department Officers have been recognized for their outstanding service to the City of Valdosta.

On Wednesday, February 9, the Valdosta Police Department proudly recognized five Officers for their outstanding work.

Officer Austin Keen, Officer Mason Muley, and Sergeant Zachary Stites received a Life-Saving Award and a ribbon to wear on their uniforms for their incredible efforts to save the life of a resident in cardiac arrest on May 12, 2021.

Officer Michael Rice also received a Life-Saving Award and ribbon for his ability to save the life of a citizen who was struck by a train and lost two extremities on May 12, 2021.

Officer Joshua Box, who was injured in the line of duty when he was directing traffic and was struck in the head/face with a power pole on July 12, 2021, received a Purple Heart Award. Box was also recognized as the Department’s Rotary Officer of the Year at the Rotary LEAD Luncheon held earlier that day.

Our Department could not be more proud of these individuals and the level of service they provide to the City of Valdosta.