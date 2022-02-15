//Valdosta Police Captain retires after 25 years of service
Valdosta Police Captain retires after 25 years of service

The Valdosta Police Department honors the retirement of Captain Tom Wheeler after 25 years of service in law enforcement.

Release:

On Wednesday, February 9, the Valdosta Police Department said a biter sweet farewell to Captain Tom Wheeler.

Captain Wheeler has retired after 25 years of outstanding years service.

Wheeler served in several capacities at the department and retired as a Captain in the Patrol Bureau.

We would like to wish Captain Wheeler all the best in his next chapter!

