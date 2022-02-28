//Valdosta documentary kicks off South Ga Film Festival

Share with friends

Release:

A documentary on the Southside of Valdosta will kickoff the South Ga Film Festival with a screening at the Turner Arts Center.

Southside Trailer on Vimeo provided below.

Southside Trailer from Angela Ward on Vimeo.

The South Ga Film Festival will kickoff on March 3rd with a screening of the Southside Documentary Project about the Southside of Valdosta at the Turner Arts Center.

The South Georgia Diversity Committee has advocated and helped secure grant funding of $35,350 from Georgia Power to revitalize the Southside Recreation Center. The funds will go toward the initial stages of restoring their facility. “Southside Rec will also receive up to $50k in funding from the Building Opportunities in Out-of-School Time (BOOST) reimbursement grant with the department of education that can be renewed annually, ” said Michael Smith, Greater Valdosta United Way Director, and SGDC founder. The BOOST grant is to provide evidence-based afterschool and summer enrichment programming that supports students in learning skills and concepts thus removing non-academic barriers to learning for students most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants will support students’ learning, connectedness, and well-being.

Greater Valdosta United Way has also funded small grants to Beautiful Creations by Chanel Inc, KINGS United Inc., Valdosta Latino Association, and South Street Community Center to help them make a positive impact within their communities.

“Our diversity committee is committed to making sure our South Georgia region will help advocate for regional funding in South Georgia. We are honored to support companies such as Georgia Power to partner with us in providing grant funding. It is our mission and our goal to help provide resources to our South Georgia region and local communities, ” said Chairman A.C. Braswell.

The Diversity Committee consists of the following business and community leaders:

A.c. Braswell

Steven Heddon

Joe Brownlee

Angela Ward

Carolyn Berrian

DeWayne Johnson

Jamie Hill

John R. Harris

Michael Smith

Roy Copeland

Miguel Vincent

Regi Benjamin

Hatel Patel

Sam Allen

Arthur Morin

Kevin J. Bussey

Cassandra Holliman

Story Synopsis:

The Southside Project documentary focuses on the story of the Southside of Valdosta, once a flourishing black business community that consisted of grocery stores, dentist offices, retail stores, entertainment venues, and much more. It’s demise came about as a result of racial disparities and lack of economic development opportunities. The video will shine a light on the history of the community and the struggles of the people living there.

Producers Statements:

Steven Heddon

Steven Heddon is the Executive Producer of the Southside Documentary Project and Creative Director of Fusion Creative Marketing.

Steven Heddon is the Creative Director of Fusion Creative Marketing, who leads a team of professional marketing experts and creatives to provide marketing services to business

He started behind the camera, as a photographer and videographer 17 years ago. After producing video productions for his commercial clients, this is his first full length documentary.

“The appeal to me to make this film, was a story I believed needed to be told. The right people and the right time came together to make this a documentary. My partnership with Angela Ward allowed me the access into the community that was vital to the production.

Since we started production of the film, there has been funding into the community that is a combination of corporate, grant funds, and private donations. Our project was just one aspect of a collaborative effort.”

Angela Ward

Angela Ward is the Executive Producer of the Southside Documentary Project, a popular talk show host, culture connector, and Valdosta native.

Angela Ward, native of Valdosta, is not only a popular talk show host, culture connector and keynote speaker, but also a thriving entrepreneur, also dubbed as the “Small Business Whisperer”. A small businesswoman herself, she considers small businesses to be “Game Changers” and the heartbeat of America. Seen on many social media platforms, Angela has interviewed prominent figures including Matthew Knowles, father of multi-platinum pop star and icon, Beyonce, Dr. Ben Carson, Former Secretary for US Housing and Urban Development, Civil Rights activist, Reverend Jesse Jackson, Ambassador Andrew Young, NAACP Award Winner, Tabitha Brown and countless others.

Angela, is the Executive Producer for The Southside Project documentary alongside Steven Heddon, Executive Producer and Creative Director of the film.

“I’m elated to announce “The Gamechangers with Angela Ward” is producing a documentary, focusing on the story of the Southside of Valdosta—once the vibrant center of commerce in the black business community. It’s decline is attributed by many to a lack of community investment, lack of access to capital and economic development, and no benefit from economic gains. The Southside has become the hallmark of an underserved community. “