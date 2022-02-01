//Valdosta crime rates decreased for 2021

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, GA – The Valdosta Police Department attributes decrease crime rate for the past couple of years to law enforcement efforts and community support.

Release:

The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) has experienced a decrease in crime rates over the past couple of years. This trend continued in 2021, with a 4.8 percent decrease in part one crimes compared to 2020. Police Chief Leslie Manahan attributes this decrease to the department’s ongoing enforcement efforts and support from the community.

In 2021, the department recorded 2,203 part one crimes overall. Part one crimes include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft, and larceny. The City of Valdosta saw a significant drop in property crimes in 2021, with 72 fewer burglary cases than the 2020 numbers. The department has also experienced a decrease in calls for service responding to 70,499 in 2021 versus 73,920 in 2020. Additionally, the Valdosta Police Department recovered $1,663,187.00 worth of stolen property. However, the department did see an increase of fourteen aggravated assaults and an increase of one motor vehicle theft in 2021, compared to 2020.

Though the department has faced challenging times over the past couple of years, they continue to provide the City of Valdosta with the same level of service. In fact, the department has seen a 19 percent decrease in crime over the past seven years. “Our department, like many other Law Enforcement Agencies, has felt the sting of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Yet every day, our officers still decide to put on their badges and uniforms and go out to serve our city. We want to assure our residents that we have and

will continue to enforce the law,” said Chief Manahan.

If you have any questions, please contact the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606.