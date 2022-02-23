//Valdosta City Schools REACH Scholarship Signing Day

Share with friends











Five students from J.L. Newbern Middle School have been selected as 2022 REACH Scholars for Valdosta City Schools.

Valdosta City Schools hosted the 2022 REACH Scholarship Signing Day on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen or REACH Georgia is a needs-based scholarship that begins in 8th grade. REACH Scholars are paired with a mentor and an academic coach through high school. They must maintain good grades, behavior and attendance through middle and high school. Scholars who successfully complete the program and graduate from high school are awarded a $10,000 scholarship that can be used at any HOPE-eligible institution in Georgia. Many colleges are matching or double-matching this scholarship.

Five students from J.L. Newbern Middle School were selected as 2022 VCS REACH Scholars. Starlyn Eberhart, Yelena Jordan, Epiphany Loveday, Antonio Moncada and Ahmad Smith all signed their 2022 REACH Georgia Scholarship commitment forms during today’s ceremony.

Pictured L-R: City Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody, Antonio Moncada, Epiphany Loveday, Ahmad Smith, Yelena Jordan, Starlyn Eberhart and Mayor Scott Matheson.