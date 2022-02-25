//Two killed in Quitman fire

Share with friends

QUITMAN – Two people were killed in a Brooks County fire that occurred on Bartow Drive in Quitman around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 24th.

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that two people were killed in a Brooks County fire. The fire occurred on Bartow Drive in Quitman around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 24th. The fire totally destroyed the 82-year-old, 1300-square-foot home.

“First responders located two deceased victims upon extinguishing the fire,” said Commissioner King. “The cause of this devastating fire is still under investigation at this time, and our team is assisting the Quitman Police Department, Quitman Fire Department, and Brooks County Coroner’s Office in this matter.”

The deceased were turned over to the Brooks County Coroner and were transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab in Atlanta for autopsy. This marks the 23rd and 24th deaths from Georgia fires in 2022.