//SGMC names Director of Financial Operations

South Georgia Medical Center has announced the new Physician Network Director of Financial Operations to oversee all financial functions.

Release:

South Georgia Medical Center announces Daniel Autry as the Director of Financial Operations for the SGMC Physician Network.

In this role, Autry will oversee all functions related to financial management, budgeting, accounting, and reimbursement for SGMC’s affiliated physician practices.

Autry comes from Thomasville, where he served as the Director of Finance and AVP at Archbold Medical Group. At which point he also served on several non-profit boards including the Thomasville Center for the Arts and Thomasville Landmarks.

Autry graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with an undergraduate degree in Management and subsequently received his Master’s in Business Administration.

“Having grown up in South Georgia, I appreciate the opportunity to help South Georgia Medical Center to further its vision of being the leader in improving the health, wellness and quality of life in this region. I am eager to bring my background and experience to SGMC to help strengthen the physician network,” shared Autry.

Autry is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and the Medical Group Management Association.

To learn more, visit sgmc.org.