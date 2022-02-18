//SGMC Lanier Campus named February Hospital Heroes

Share with friends











Photo: South Georgia Medical Center’s Lanier Campus Emergency Department staff.

SGMC Lanier Campus Emergency Department was honored as the February Hospital Heroes by the Board of Directors.

Release:

South Georgia Medical Center honored its Lanier Campus Emergency Department as the February Hospital Heroes at its monthly Board of Directors meeting.

The team was recognized for their diligence and sacrifice during the most recent COVID-19 spike, where they were consistently seeing nearly double the number of patients than normal.

The Lanier Emergency Department averages around 750 patients a month. During the month of January, the department saw nearly 1,400 patients. Despite the increase, the staff worked hard to maintain excellent quality of care for each patient.

“This group comes in early or stays late to help each other out,” stated SGMC Director of Nursing Selena Brady. “They work together very well and encourage each other to stay positive.”

The honorees received a standing ovation from those in attendance.

